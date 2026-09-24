Kazakhstan to need 2.9 mln specialists by 2035, President

Addressing the inaugural session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, the President noted that the ongoing renewal of infrastructure will create tens of thousands of new jobs across the country.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the most significant labor shortages are expected in the industrial, construction, agricultural, and IT sectors.

The President said 500,000 students are currently studying at 763 colleges nationwide. He said particular attention is being paid to early career guidance and dual education programs that combine academic learning with practical experience.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that 22 professional qualification recognition centers are operating across the country, allowing individuals without formal diplomas to officially validate their skills and competencies.

He cited Astana's Joltap initiative as a successful example of workforce training. The project offers short-term courses in vocational and digital professions with direct participation from businesses.

Over the past three years, more than 22,000 people have completed training through the program, with 60% securing employment and nearly 2,000 launching their own businesses.

The President said the initiative should be expanded nationwide, stressing that the country's shared objective is to create conditions in which every citizen can find meaningful work, support their family through honest labor, and contribute to Kazakhstan's development.

Earlier at the same session, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan's GDP has grown by 29% over the past seven years.