Tokayev announces creation of innovation pilot zone CryptoCity in Kazakhstan

Speaking at the plenary session of the Astana International Forum 2025, President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan invests in human capital as well as offers broader opportunities for young specialists.

Our top priority remains to reduce regional inequality and expand the middle class, as part of our efforts to unlock our potential in key sectors from digital technologies and AI to clean energy and high value-added production, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader highlighted that Kazakhstan has made significant strides in digital transformation, as the country seeks to become Eurasia’s IT hub.

Kazakhstan attaches special attention to AI. Our goal is to become an academic and innovation hub with a network of branches of foreign universities and research and development partnerships, he said.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is launching its most powerful supercomputer, which already been delivered to the country. The Kazakh leader also announced the creation of the innovation pilot zone CryptoCity, where cryptocurrencies can be used for purchasing goods and other purposes.

