Kenya offers Kazakhstan logistics hubs to enter African markets

William Ruto said the negotiations were constructive and fruitful, and were aimed at deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

According to the President of Kenya, the sides discussed the current agenda and agreed to implement practical measures to unfold new opportunities in trade, investments, innovations, and regional connectivity. He said that Kenya views Kazakhstan as an important strategic partner and a ket gateway to Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region.

William Ruto noted that Kenya is ready to serve as a bridge for Kazakhstan in Eastern and Central Africa.

“We proposed to the Kazakh side to use Nairobi as a strategic base for operations on the continent, and the ports of Mombasa and Lamu as the main logistics hubs for accessing regional markets,” said Ruto.

Earlier, President Tokayev stated Kazakhstan's readiness to strengthen bilateral ties with Kenya, expand mutually beneficial partnership, and jointly implement projects in various fields.