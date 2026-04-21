Tokayev and Rahmon discuss ties ahead of RES 2026

The heads of state discussed the current status and prospects of Kazakh-Tajik relations, agreeing to raise the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Particular attention during the talks was given to trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the water and energy sector.

The sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing all agreements previously reached at the highest level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon also exchanged views on the pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.

As written before, on April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Ecological Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.