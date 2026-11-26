Ahead of the AI Journey, a forum on artificial intelligence, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of holding the AI Journey 2026 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

“I remember that we held the first forum online in 2020, amid the COVID pandemic. At that time, you delivered a very vivid speech and said that within three or four years the topic of artificial intelligence and digitalization would come to the fore. And that is exactly what happened. Today, everyone is talking about advanced technologies, about artificial intelligence and how it will evolve in the future. Therefore, the upcoming forum is of great importance for us, because we are indeed giving priority attention to advancing digitalization and artificial intelligence. It was this year that I declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence Development in Kazakhstan. We have made some progress. According to the United Nations E-Government Development ranking, covering e-government and human capital development, we have moved up from 24th to 16th place in the world,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President noted that Kazakhstan was following the work of Russian high-tech companies with interest, particularly in cybersecurity.

“I am accompanied by a large delegation representing all areas of business where artificial intelligence and digitalization are being introduced. Russia’s high-tech business is very well represented in Kazakhstan. I would like to mention, of course, Sber, as well as Yandex Kazakhstan, which is one of the major employers in our country. This business is developing well. We are satisfied with what your companies are doing in our market, and we provide them with every possible assistance,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan and Russia are actively working to expand trade and economic ties.

“As for trade, you rightly noted: we are confidently moving towards the 30 billion US dollar mark. The Intergovernmental Commission is following up on the outcomes of your state visit to Kazakhstan in May this year. The visit was extremely productive in terms of the important documents signed. One more figure: until recently, there were 178 projects on the agenda, of which 124 have already been implemented, while the remaining projects are underway or nearing completion. This, too, demonstrates the very high dynamics of our relations,” the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also commented on the outcomes of the trilateral meeting of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

“I must congratulate you on the success of your recent visit to China and your participation in the summit held in Shenzhen, particularly the meeting of the ‘troika.’ I followed the proceedings and was pleased for Russia. At this particularly difficult period in history, when geopolitics is highly unstable, Russia has come to the forefront as a great power. You, Vladimir Vladimirovich, deserve enormous credit for this as President of Russia. I am sincerely glad to see it. Russia is a great power, and a Declaration that was adopted was the best possible outcome in terms of both its substance and its significance. In today’s world, it would have been unrealistic to expect more. As I understand it, you personally took part in drafting the declaration, as I recognized both its style and its content. The points that became the key provisions of this document had often been discussed. This is, of course, a considerable achievement of both Russian diplomacy and the great Russian state,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the visit and highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

“We meet regularly, both in Kazakhstan and in Russia, as well as on the sidelines of various international events. This time, you have agreed to come to us as the main guest of the artificial intelligence conference organized by Sberbank. I know that you pay great attention to the development of information technologies in Kazakhstan. I am sure you will find it interesting: we will have the opportunity to hear from experts and to talk with young people, including schoolchildren and students, as well as to discuss cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in high-tech industries in general and in artificial intelligence in particular. Our trade turnover is growing steadily and is already approaching 30 billion US dollars. Settlements are made in national currencies, and their share is already large, at more than 90 percent. The Intergovernmental Commission is working actively on both sides. Overall, cooperation is progressing at a good pace and remains strong. It believe our regular meetings help create a certain atmosphere and give momentum to this entire process,” the President of Russia said.

The two leaders discussed ways to further develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, and advance joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on current issues of the international and regional agenda.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev had arrived in Moscow on a working visit.