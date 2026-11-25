He was welcomed at the airport by official representatives of the Russian Government.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev would pay a working visit to Moscow November 25-26.

Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov wrote that during the visit, the heads of state would hold a meeting to discuss prospects for further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and allied ties. The President of Kazakhstan will also take part in the AI Journey 2026 international conference.