Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow to attend AI Journey 2026 international conference
17:50, 25 November 2026
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow on a working visit to participate in the AI Journey 2026 International Conference, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He was welcomed at the airport by official representatives of the Russian Government.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev would pay a working visit to Moscow November 25-26.
Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov wrote that during the visit, the heads of state would hold a meeting to discuss prospects for further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and allied ties. The President of Kazakhstan will also take part in the AI Journey 2026 international conference.