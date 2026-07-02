Tokayev: AI becoming key driver of government efficiency

He noted that two next-generation schools — TUMO and Tomorrow School — have been launched at the Alem.ai International Center.

Together with international partners, including Telegram and Presight, Kazakhstan has established modern research laboratories, while artificial intelligence is being widely integrated into the country's education system.

The Head of State recently signed a decree making AI a key element of secondary education modernization. Under the decree, AI will be introduced as a tool to support teachers rather than replace them. It also provides for personalized learning, stronger digital infrastructure, an improved regulatory framework and the modernization of educational standards.

Kazakhstan is also launching a pilot project that will later be expanded nationwide. The initiative aims to narrow the gap in education quality between urban and rural schools while ensuring every child has access to high-quality education in the AI era.

The President also stressed that artificial intelligence is becoming a decisive factor in improving the efficiency of public administration. He said Kazakhstan is taking a proactive approach by building the institutional capacity needed to secure a leading position in the global AI transformation.

Renowned AI expert and member of Kazakhstan's Artificial Intelligence Development Council, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, recently conducted a seminar for senior government officials at the Alem.ai International Center in Astana. The training focused on the strategic application of AI in public administration, including AI-driven operating models, AI agents and the development of Kazakhstan's national AI technology stack.

According to the President, regular AI training programs for civil servants will accelerate the adoption of AI technologies and improve the effectiveness of public administration.

Tokayev also announced that Kazakhstan is establishing the region's first specialized university dedicated to artificial intelligence. He added the institution will serve as a center for advanced research, innovation and the training of highly qualified specialists, adding that investments in education, talent and technology are laying a strong foundation for the country's national AI ecosystem.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Foreign Investors' Council meeting had kicked off in Astana.