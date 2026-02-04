Today's visit opens new chapter in history of Kazakhstan-Pakistan ties — President Tokayev

"We expressed concern regarding ongoing conflicts in various regions of the world. Our stances on many pressing issues coincide, and we are convinced that any conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic efforts. The principles of the UN Charter and international law must be consistently observed and hold unconditional priority. In the present-day geopolitical climate, mutual support and consultations within multilateral organizations take on special significance. We are grateful to Pakistan for its consistent support of Kazakhstan's initiatives within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). We also discussed specific steps to promote global peace and stability. In this regard, the Intergovernmental Memorandum on joint participation in UN peacekeeping missions was signed today. This document lays a solid foundation for expanding our partnership in international peacekeeping," the President stated.

In conclusion, the President emphasized that today's visit opens a new chapter in the history of Kazakhstan-Pakistan relations.

"I am convinced that the strategic partnership established today and the agreements reached will serve the interests of both countries. May the bonds of friendship between our brotherly nations be strong, resilient, and oriented toward the future. I look forward to the state visit of my brother, the dear Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, to Kazakhstan this year," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

In turn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan views Kazakhstan as one of its most important partners in Central Asia.

In particular, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that these productive talks, crowned with encouraging results and signed documents, will give a new impetus to bilateral ties. He noted that as both countries strengthen their partnership, they look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation in trade, culture, education, and many other areas. Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev for his support in further developing Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations.

Earlier, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan and Pakistan agreed to extend ties in science and education.