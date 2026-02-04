Kazakhstan, Pakistan agree to extend ties in science and education, says Tokayev

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is assured that that this important event will help unlock the untapped potential of trade, economic, and investment ties.

We also discussed the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. A significant increase in interest among Pakistani youth in higher education institutions of Kazakhstan was noted. Currently, more than one thousand Pakistani students are studying in our country in various fields. We agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of science and education. The opening today of the Al-Farabi, Satbayev, and Yasawi centers at universities in Islamabad will contribute to deepening academic and educational ties between our countries, stated the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in healthcare and sports.

Today, we solemnly opened the Kazakhstani-Pakistani sports complex Dostyk. This center will serve as a venue for training in such traditional Kazakh sports as Qazaq kuresi and togyzkumalak, as well as chess, boxing, and mixed martial arts. In addition, programs to hold regularly cultural and sporting events were approved. I am confident that they will help deepen contacts between our peoples, said President Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan addressed reports after the talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.