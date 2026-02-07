Tiny molecule could turn the tide on Alzheimer’s

The study was coordinated by the Institute of Biomolecular Chemistry of the National Research Council in Pozzuoli and carried out with partners from the University of Naples Federico II, the University Campus Bio Medico of Rome and the IRCCS Fondazione Santa Lucia. The findings were published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation.

The molecule, called Sulfavant A, was designed to support the brain’s natural immune system rather than directly attacking the disease. It is already being studied for its ability to boost the body’s defenses in cancer treatments and in the fight against harmful bacteria.

In laboratory and animal studies, Sulfavant A acted on microglia, the immune cells that patrol the brain. These cells help clear away waste and harmful protein build ups. In Alzheimer’s disease, one of the main problems is the accumulation of amyloid beta, a protein that forms plaques in the brain and damages nerve cells.

According to the researchers, Sulfavant A helped microglia work more effectively. Treatment reduced and partly prevented the formation of amyloid plaques, protected nerve cells and led to better memory performance in test models of the disease.

Angelo Fontana, director of the CNR Institute of Biomolecular Chemistry and coordinator of the study, noted that the goal is to improve natural cleaning processes in the brain, including at very early stages before clear symptoms appear.

Marcello D’Amelio, who led the preclinical work at the University Campus Bio Medico in Rome, said the treatment led to fewer plaques, less nerve damage and clear improvements in memory and learning tests. He added that supporting microglia could help restore balance in the brain alongside other treatments.

