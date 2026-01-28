Menopause linked to brain changes similar to early Alzheimer’s

Researchers examined health information, mental wellbeing reports, thinking tests, and brain scans from nearly 125,000 women aged 40 to 69. They compared women who had not yet reached menopause with those who had, including women who were taking hormone replacement therapy.

Hormone replacement therapy is a common treatment used to ease menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep problems, and mood changes. It works by replacing hormones, mainly estrogen, that naturally decline during menopause.

The study found that women after menopause had smaller volumes in several key brain areas linked to memory and emotional control. These included the hippocampus and nearby regions that are known to be affected early in Alzheimer’s disease. Another area involved in mood and decision making was also smaller after menopause.

These brain changes were seen in all post-menopausal women, but were strongest in women who used hormone replacement therapy. The researchers caution that this does not mean the treatment causes brain changes. Their analysis suggests that women who receive hormone therapy often already have more anxiety or depression before starting treatment.

Menopause was also linked to mental health challenges. Women after menopause reported higher levels of anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and ongoing tiredness than women before menopause. On average, they also slept fewer hours per night.

Importantly, the study did not find clear signs of memory loss or major thinking problems at this stage. Performance on memory and attention tests was largely similar across groups, suggesting that changes in brain structure may appear years before noticeable symptoms.

The authors say these findings may help explain why nearly two thirds of people living with Alzheimer’s disease are women. The results suggest that menopause could be a critical period for long term brain health, highlighting the need for greater awareness, early support, and further research into how women’s brains age differently over time.

