Timur Turlov outlines three areas for deeper Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation

Speaking at the Kazakhstan-U.S. business roundtable, Timur Turlov said cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in recent years, while the level of integration has grown significantly.

According to him, Freedom Holding Corp. operates in 22 countries, serves 40 million customers, is listed on Nasdaq, works under the oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and reports under U.S. accounting standards.

“This combination is rare, and I believe it makes us a valuable contributor to today’s discussion,” he said.

Turlov named financial markets, digital technologies, and cultural dialogue among the main areas where Kazakhstan and the United States can deepen cooperation.

In financial markets, he said there is potential to expand access for Kazakh companies to U.S. capital markets, while also creating more opportunities for Kazakh investors to participate in the U.S. economy.

He also highlighted cooperation with OpenAI, saying Freedom’s team is conducting joint research on how artificial intelligence can be applied in the daily work of teachers. According to Turlov, more than 80,000 teachers and students have already received access to digital tools.

Speaking about digital technologies, Turlov said cooperation with leading U.S. AI companies should not be limited to selling products, but should also involve the transfer of knowledge, expertise and capabilities.

He also noted that Freedom has experience operating across different regulatory and cultural systems, which could help develop common approaches and standards.

“We want to follow the same path in the United States,” he said, adding that the company’s goal is not simply to establish another bank, but to create an integrated digital financial ecosystem.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin had highlighted Kazakhstan’s strong potential for expanding investment cooperation with U.S. companies in raw material processing, import substitution, infrastructure and export-oriented industrial projects.