Kazakhstan Chess Federation chief Timur Turlov says he will run for FIDE presidency

He announced his decision in a post on Instagram.

Turlov said the global chess organization is at an important turning point and needs a new drive for further development.

“Today, a federation with a century-long history stands at a certain crossroads. The path already taken cannot be stopped or erased. I believe it should be accelerated, given new energy for development, and moved forward. That is why I have decided to put forward my candidacy for president of the International Chess Federation, Turlov said.

Turlov has headed the Kazakhstan Chess Federation since 2023. During his tenure, Kazakhstan hosted several major international chess events, including the World Championship match for the men’s title and the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championships.

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, the FIDE presidential election will take place on September 26 during the organization’s congress in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The elected president will serve a four-year term.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva had been nominated for the FIDE Excellence Awards.