Timothée Chalamet wins Golden Globes for Best Actor in Comedy

The award was presented at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 ceremony. The win marks Chalamet’s first Golden Globes victory in his career and strengthens his position in the current awards season.

The #GoldenGlobes award winner for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy goes to.... Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7l5vMdfI2R — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Chalamet is widely known for a diverse range of roles in contemporary cinema. He rose to international prominence after starring in Call Me by Your Name directed by Luca Guadagnino. He later appeared in Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, The King, The French Dispatch, and Don’t Look Up.

The actor also gained global recognition for portraying Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic Dune and its sequel Dune: Part Two. In 2023, he starred in the musical Wonka, followed by his portrayal of musician Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown released in 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, beating one of his main competitors, Leonardo DiCaprio.