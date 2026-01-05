Timothée Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio in Best Actor category

Chalamet received the award for his leading role in Marty Supreme, which was highly praised by film critics and the professional community. Leonardo DiCaprio was also nominated in the same category for his performance in One Battle After Another.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, the actor separately highlighted the support of his partner, Kylie Jenner.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you,” Timothée Chalamet said from the stage.

The awards ceremony became one of the key events of the current film awards season. Chalamet’s victory strengthened his position in the Oscar race and confirmed his status as one of the most in-demand actors of his generation.

At the same time, One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was honored with the Best Film award.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 2026 is set to deliver a striking cinematic lineup, featuring major franchises, long-awaited sequels, and new interpretations of classic world literature, including Dune: Messiah starring Timothée Chalamet.