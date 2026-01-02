Most anticipated films of 2026

Wuthering Heights (February)

Starring: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi

A new adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel telling the story of Heathcliff, an orphan found by the roadside, and his complex, turbulent relationship with Catherine. A drama of revenge, obsession, and destruction.

GOAT (February)

Voice cast: Rachna Vasavada

An animated sports comedy about Billy Harris, a goat who dreams of becoming a professional athlete in a league dominated by much larger rivals.

The Bride (March)

Starring: Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal

A modern reinterpretation of the Frankenstein myth. Set in 1930s Chicago, the monster asks a scientist to create a companion for him. However, the revived woman turns out to be far more independent than expected.

Michael (April)

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo

A biographical film about the life and creative journey of Michael Jackson, revealing lesser known chapters in the rise of the King of Pop.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April)

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

After defeating Bowser, Mario finds himself at the center of events once again. This time, Bowser’s son takes the stage, forcing Mario and his friends to embark on a cosmic adventure to stop the threat.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (May)

Starring: Pedro Pascal

Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu set off on another adventure within the Star Wars universe. The project promises to expand the story of the Mandalorian.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May)

Starring: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci

Miranda Priestly attempts to save her magazine amid the decline of print media. She is forced to seek help from her former assistant Emily, who now holds a senior position at a luxury brand and controls major advertising budgets.

Toy Story 5 (June)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

The toys have already survived a neighbor’s house, ghosts of the past, daycare, and a carnival. What could possibly be worse? A tablet.

The Odyssey (July)

Starring: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron

An epic adaptation of Odysseus’ journey after the Trojan War. Sea monsters, legends, and large scale battle scenes – all of this is promised to us by the greatest director of our time, Christopher Nolan. That is what I could say. However, little information about the project is available so far.

Spider Man: Brand New Day (July)

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal

Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave Spider Man behind. But when a new threat puts his friends in danger, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming up with an unexpected ally.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender (October)

Starring: Steven Yeun, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan

An upcoming animated film following Aang and his friends as young adults, several years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Dune: Messiah (October)

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler

The story follows Muad’Dib, heir to unimaginable power, as he brings to fruition an ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among humanity.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November)

Starring: Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin

The prequel focuses on the fiftieth Hunger Games, exploring the early mechanics of the Games, political intrigues within the Capitol, and the formation of Haymitch’s character. His story later plays a crucial role in the fate of Katniss Everdeen and the uprising that changes Panem.

Avengers: Doomsday (December)

Starring: Robert Downey Jr.

The film is part of a new Marvel Studios project lineup. Robert Downey Jr.’s participation has been officially confirmed, with the actor returning to the cinematic universe as Doctor Doom rather than Tony Stark.

