Timothée Chalamet and Golden Globes guests treated to Japanese haute cuisine menu

According to the published image, the evening’s gastronomic program was designed in the style of high-end Japanese cuisine with a strong focus on seafood.

The guest set included caviar-based appetizers, lobster salad with a spicy lemon dressing, and an assortment of nigiri. The menu featured nigiri with salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, served with nikkiri sauce. One of the main hot dishes was miso glazed black cod, considered a signature item of the restaurant.

Special attention was drawn to the presentation. The dishes were served on minimalist tableware, while some appetizers were presented on wooden boards with branded engraving.

As indicated in the menu, the culinary concept of the evening was curated by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, founder of the Nobu restaurant group. His cuisine has long been associated with Hollywood events and exclusive social gatherings.

