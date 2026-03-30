Timofey Skatov advances to Grand Prix Hassan II main draw in Marrakech

In the qualifying final, Timofey Skatov defeated Moez Echargui of Tunisia (141st in the ATP rankings). Both sets ended with a score of 6-3.

In the match lasting over 90 minutes, the Kazakhstani player hit five aces and converted three of nine break points. Echargui only managed six aces.

As a result, Timofey Skatov has secured a spot in the main draw of the tournament, the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva triumphantly concluded her doubles performance at the ITF W15 Nagpur Tournament 2026 in India.

Recall that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina surged to a world No. 2 in the WTA rankings.