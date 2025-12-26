Trans-Caspian fiber link: Official timeline revealed

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, announced this during a year-end press briefing.

— The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project is now in active implementation. We expect completion next year. The official launch of the Trans-Caspian FOCL is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. This joint project between Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom is set to reduce latency and bolster internet traffic transit, positioning Kazakhstan as a pivotal digital hub, the minister said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

According to the minister, the project is already attracting interest from other countries, which have expressed intentions to connect to the network. He also highlighted that the project addresses a growing necessity as market demand continues to gain momentum.

