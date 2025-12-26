Trans-Caspian fiber link: Official timeline revealed
The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) is scheduled to enter operation in the third quarter of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, announced this during a year-end press briefing.
— The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project is now in active implementation. We expect completion next year. The official launch of the Trans-Caspian FOCL is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. This joint project between Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom is set to reduce latency and bolster internet traffic transit, positioning Kazakhstan as a pivotal digital hub, the minister said.
According to the minister, the project is already attracting interest from other countries, which have expressed intentions to connect to the network. He also highlighted that the project addresses a growing necessity as market demand continues to gain momentum.
