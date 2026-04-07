Timber processing plant to be set up in N Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan has been authorized to sign an investment agreement with “Ultradecor Trading Kazakhstan” LLP for the construction of a wood processing facility in the region. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the relevant resolution.

The project, valued at 70 billion tenge, is scheduled for implementation between 2026 and 2028. The project is expected to create at least 160 permanent jobs, expand domestic timber processing, increase the finished output, and strengthen the region’s industrial potential. The factory’s production capacity will be approximately 600 cubic meters of chipboard (CBP) and 20 million square meters of laminated chipboard (LCBP) per year.

The agreement stipulates the mandatory use of goods, raw materials, works, and services from Kazakhstani producers. The investor undertakes to supply at least 50% of finished products to the domestic market. Once the plant reaches 80% of its planned capacity, the expected volume of domestically exported finished products will reach 60,000 cubic meters per year.

Separate commitments have been designated for the region’s social support. The investor is also obliged to introduce a continuous staff training system and to promote employees’ professional development.

The project will contribute to the development of the woodworking industry, increasing local content, expanding employment, and strengthening the export potential of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new plant producing powder mortar from recycled industrial waste had started operating in Almaty.