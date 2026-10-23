Tileuberdi attends meeting of Central Asian and Georgian foreign ministers

During the meeting, the participants commended cooperation among the six states, underpinned by similar or fully aligned approaches to key issues of cooperation and the regional agenda, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers highlighted the potential for cooperation among their countries, which share common interests in ensuring stability, achieving sustainable development and expanding interregional cooperation. They emphasised the importance of regular dialogue in developing practical solutions and advancing joint initiatives.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Particular attention was given to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe. The ministers discussed ways to enhance its competitiveness by modernising infrastructure, digitalising freight transport and simplifying transit procedures.

The Kazakh side stressed the importance of coordinated action to unlock the transport and transit potential of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Developing reliable and predictable logistics links creates further opportunities to increase mutual trade, attract investment and access international markets.

The participants held a substantive exchange of views on current international issues.

During the visit, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and his counterparts explored the potential of the Batumi Sea Port, a Kazakh asset in Georgia and one of the key links along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Talgat Aduov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.