Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Malaysia, Georgia
09:22, 11 September 2026
The Head of State decreed to appoint Malik Murzalin as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, relieving him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Talgat Aduov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.
The Kazakh President signed a decree relieving Bulat Sugurbayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently.
Recently, Kazakh ambassador delivered credentials to Kyrgyz President.