Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Malaysia, Georgia

The Head of State decreed to appoint Talgat Aduov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

The Kazakh President signed a decree relieving Bulat Sugurbayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently.

Recently, Kazakh ambassador delivered credentials to Kyrgyz President.