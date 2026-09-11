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    Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Malaysia, Georgia

    09:22, 11 September 2026

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Malik Murzalin as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, relieving him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Malaysia, Georgia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Talgat Aduov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

    The Kazakh President signed a decree relieving Bulat Sugurbayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently.

    Recently, Kazakh ambassador delivered credentials to Kyrgyz President.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Appointments Appointments, dismissals Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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