TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC established to operate in the United States

According to an official statement, the new joint venture was set up pursuant to an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025, and will allow more than 200 million users and 7.5 million businesses in the United States to continue using the platform.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will be responsible for storing and protecting U.S. user data, as well as ensuring the cybersecurity of applications and algorithms. The company will independently set trust and safety policies and oversee content moderation, ensuring transparency through regular reporting and independent audits.

U.S. user data will be hosted on Oracle’s cloud infrastructure within the United States. The recommendation algorithm will also be trained and updated exclusively using U.S. data and stored in the same cloud environment. Cybersecurity programs will be certified in line with international standards, including NIST and ISO 27001.

The new entity is built on the foundation of TikTok U.S. Data Security and will be governed by an independent seven-member board of directors, with a majority of American representatives. Adam Presser has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, while Will Farrell has taken on the role of Chief Security Officer.

Key managing investors include Silver Lake, Oracle and MGX, each holding a 15 percent stake. ByteDance retains a 19.9 percent interest. The safeguards will also apply to CapCut, Lemon8 and other company services operating in the United States.

