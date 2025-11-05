France opens an investigation into TikTok over suicide-related content

According to authorities, the probe will examine whether TikTok’s algorithm exposes vulnerable users to content “consisting notably of the promotion of suicide,” and whether the platform fulfilled its legal obligations to report illegal activity. The case has been assigned to the Paris police cybercrime brigade.

Prosecutors said investigators will also look into potential crimes including “propaganda for products or methods used to take one’s life.” If the investigation leads to charges and convictions, the responsible party could face several years in prison and significant fines. In response, a TikTok spokesperson denied the accusations, adding that the company plans to defend their record “vigorously.”

The investigation follows last year’s lawsuits against the company, when seven families sued TikTok France accusing the platform of failing to moderate dangerous material, including suicide tutorials and encouragement to pursue self-harm. Two of the families had lost children, including 15-year-old Marie Le Tiec, whose mother later discovered suicide-related videos and comments on her phone.

As reported earlier, the EU is considering introducing an age limit for using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.