TikTok prioritizes safety over message privacy

End-to-end encryption means that only the sender and the recipient can view the content of a message. The technology is considered one of the most secure forms of digital communication and is already used by platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal and iMessage.

However, such a level of privacy may make it more difficult to combat illegal or harmful content. With E2EE, message content can only be seen by the sender and the recipient, making it harder for platforms and law enforcement to investigate harassment, fraud or illegal activity.

TikTok said the decision not to introduce end-to-end encryption is a deliberate step aimed at protecting users, particularly teenagers. At the same time, the platform noted that direct messages remain protected by standard encryption methods. Access to them can be granted only to a limited number of authorized employees and only in specific situations, such as in response to a valid law enforcement request or a user report about harmful behavior.

