Tickets for BTS' Gwanghwamun concert to go on sale

Titled "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang," the concert is scheduled for March 21 and will run for approximately one hour.

While admission is free, each fan is restricted to reserving only one ticket for the seated sections, with a small handling fee applied.

Photo credt: Yonhap

Organizers warned that the use of auto programs or macros for unauthorized ticket purchases could result in legal penalties.

A special standing zone near the extended stage will be allocated to 2,000 fans chosen through a separate draw from those who preordered BTS' upcoming fifth full-length album, "Arirang."

The concert will also be streamed live globally on Netflix, according to the agency.

