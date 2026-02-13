BTS to stream new world tour shows in cinemas worldwide

The screenings will feature the band's concerts in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on April 11 and in Tokyo on April 18 at more than 3,500 theaters in 75 countries. Some regions will show delayed broadcasts due to time differences, the company said.

In South Korea, leading multiplex chains CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox will host the live viewing events, with ticket reservations starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The shows mark the start of what BigHit described as the biggest world tour ever by a K-pop act, spanning 82 concerts in 34 cities. Tickets for 41 shows in North America and Europe have already sold out, including those in Goyang.

BTS will also become the first Korean act to hold standalone concerts at major global stadiums, including Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Stanford Stadium in California, AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Allianz Arena in Munich.

The group already achieved record attendance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where it is scheduled to perform for 120,000 fans during a two-day concert on July 6-7, the agency said.

The tour follows the group's upcoming fifth full-length album, "Arirang," due out March 20. To mark the new release, BigHit will also host "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," an immersive BTS-themed cultural event combining music, media art and urban installations, from March 20 to April 1 across the South Korean capital.

To note, BTS' comeback show to admit about 15,000 fans.