Games of the Future 2026 to offer $4mn prize pool

As Yerzhan Shakeyev explained, the competition represents a fundamentally new stage in the development of sports.

"Two worlds - digital and physical - are merging into a single space. Strength in just one dimension is no longer sufficient: participants must be prepared simultaneously in both the digital and physical realms," he noted.

One of the bright examples is Phygital MMA discipline, where competitors face off in video games similar to Tekken or Mortal Kombat, before stepping into the octagon to continue the fight in real life. The winner is determined by the combined results of both stages.

A similar principle applies to other disciplines. For example, in phygital football, teams play a football simulator before continuing the match on the field with the same score.

Eight disciplines and cash prize

Athletes will compete in eight disciplines:

Phygital football

Phygital basketball

Phygital MMA

Phygital dance

Shooter 5x5 (Counter-Strike 2)

MOBAA PC (including Dota 2)

MOBA Monile (Mobile Legends)

Battle Royale

The total prize pool exceeds $4 million.

Global scale

The tournament will bring together representatives from more than 50 countries and over 900 athletes. Selection is conducted through regional tournaments and international qualifiers.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Jibek Joly Radio

"These aren't invited teams. These are athletes who have gone through a full selection process and proven their skills," Shakeyev emphasized.

Venues and infrastructure

Competitions will be held at Astana’s key venues, including Barys Arena, Astana Arena, Kazakhstan Track-and-Field Complex and Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov MMA Palace.

“All venues are within walking distance of each other. Spectators will be able to attend several disciplines at once and fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the tournament,” he added

Mission and development

Organizers say the main goal of the Games is to promote harmonious development of the youth.

“Our mission is to restore balance and ensure that young people develop both physically and in cyberspace,” Shakeyev said.

He noted growing interest in the tournament, with the level of participants improving year after year.

"Comparing 2024 and 2025, the athletes’ performance has noticeably improved. We expect even stronger and more prepared participants in Astana," he said.

Experience of past years

The first Games of the Future were held in 2024 in Kazan, featuring more than 20 disciplines and prize fund exceeding $10 million.

"We have studied the experience of previous years and we understand what can be improved. The tournament is developing and being optimized, and we strive to hold it at the highest possible level," concluded Yerzhan Shakeyev.

As it was reported before, President Tokayev had launched the countdown for The Games of the Future 2026 in Astana in an interactive format.