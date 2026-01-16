Ticket demand for LA28 Olympics hits record high

At this stage, the organizing committee requires no payments, deposits, or selection of specific events. Fans are asked to register in advance to enter a random draw that will assign time slots for ticket purchases beginning in April.

The Drop 1 sales phase will run from April 9 to April 19, with notifications sent between March 31 and April 7, and will include tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies. A separate presale for selected counties in Southern California and Oklahoma will be held from April 2 to April 6, with Paralympic tickets going on sale in 2027.

Organizers expect ticket prices to start at $28, with at least one million tickets offered at that level. About one-third of all tickets are expected to be priced below $100.

Organizers reported exceptionally strong interest, with more than 1.5 million applications submitted in the first 24 hours of registration for the Olympic ticket draw.

Fans will be able to register online to purchase tickets through March 18, 2026.

