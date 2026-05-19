Tick bite cases up nearly 24% in Zhetysu region

Despite the rise in reported cases, no instances of Tick-borne encephalitis have been recorded in the region this year.

According to the press service of the Zhetysu region department of sanitary and epidemiological dontrol, the last cases of the infection were reported in 2022, when three infections were registered — one in Eskeldi district and two in Tekeli.

According to specialists, 518 people received immunoglobulin as an emergency preventive treatment after tick bites, while five others did not undergo the procedure — three because they sought medical assistance too late, one due to medical contraindications, and one after refusing vaccination.

“Areas considered endemic for tick-borne encephalitis in the region include Aksu, Alakol, Eskeldi, Kerbulak, and Sarkand districts, as well as the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli,” the department said.

The department also said that efforts to reduce the spread of ticks are already underway, with the first stage of anti-tick treatment completed in April across 230 hectares. A second round of preventive measures is scheduled for June.

Specialists advise residents to take precautions when spending time outdoors, including wearing closed clothing, using repellents, and carefully checking the body after walks in forest and steppe areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a rise in the water level of the Koksu River had been recorded in Zhetysu region due to heavy rainfall and active snowmelt in high mountain areas.