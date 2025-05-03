Tick bite cases spike in Kostanay region

Of these, 53 cases were among children under 14. Just last week, 41 new cases were recorded, with 11 of them involving children, making up 26.8% of the total for the week.

"For comparison, there were only 22 tick bite cases during the same period in 2024, largely due to the unfavorable weather conditions last year," said Deputy Head of the Regional Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Gulim Dosumova.

Despite the uptick in tick bites, no cases of tick-borne infections have been identified to date.

The highest number of cases over the past week was recorded in Rudny (15 cases) and Kostanay (14 cases). There were also reports from Karabalyk district (4 cases), Beimbet Mailin and Altynsarin districts (2 cases each), as well as one case each from Zhitikara, Uzunkol, Kostanay districts, and the town of Lisakovsk.

Health officials advise residents to take preventive measures when spending time outdoors, such as wearing protective clothing and conducting thorough body checks for ticks after outdoor activities.

As reported earlier, seven cases of tick bites have been reported among the citizens of East Kazakhstan region since the start of the season.