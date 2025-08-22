Tianjin Summit to adopt 2035 SCO Development Strategy

He said the 2035 SCO Development Strategy and other documents will be signed following the Summit.

The 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and “SCO Plus” Meeting will be held on the margins of the SCO Summit. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 will take place in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1.

Recall that China assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025 last July at the SCO Summit in Astana.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2021. It consists of 10 member states, two observer states and 14 dialogue partner states.