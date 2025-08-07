China's Tianjin to host annual SCO summit

Heads of state and government of 10 member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization are expected to attend the high level moot.

The SCO Tianjin Summit 2025 will be the fifth time that China hosts the annual SCO summit. According to the Chinese officials, leaders of more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will gather for the upcoming SCO summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the two-day summit.

According to the Pakistani Media reports, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are also expected to attend the SCO Heads of State Council (HSC) meeting scheduled in Tianjin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) consists of ten member states. It was established in 2001 by the People's Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, it expanded with the inclusion of Pakistan and India. Iran and Belarus became its members in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Several countries are observers or dialogue partners of SCO.

Pakistan hosted the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) on October 15-16, 2024. It was attended by leaders from nine SCO member states, marking a historic gathering of world leaders in Pakistan. It was also attended by the Observers and dialogue partners of the SCO. Earlier, the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting was held in Tianjin on July 15, 2025.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia officially applied to join SCO.