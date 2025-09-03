Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan on Sep 4-6

According to the meteorologists, atmospheric fronts will bring unstable weather across much of the country, with rain and thunderstorms expected.

Heavy rains with hail and squally winds are expected in western Kazakhstan on September 4–5 and in the northwest on September 5–6. Meanwhile, clear and dry weather will prevail in the south, southeast, and central regions, as well as in the east of the country on September 5–6, under the influence of an anticyclone ridge. Stronger winds are forecast nationwide, with fog expected in the northern half of Kazakhstan during the night and morning hours.

Kazhydromet reports that nighttime temperatures in the east, in the northeast on September 5, and in the central regions on September 4–5 will fall to +2 +10°C, with ground frost reaching –2°C.

In the western regions, daytime temperatures will drop from +18 +33°C to +15 +27°C. In the north, they will rise from +17 +28°C to +25 +30°C, and in central Kazakhstan, from +20 +32°C to +25 +35°C. In the east, temperatures will average +12 +25°C, while in the south they will range from +30 +35°C to +33 +38°C. In the southeast, readings will climb from +22 +30°C to +28 +33°C in mountainous areas.

