    Rain, thunderstorms and hail to batter Kazakhstan

    07:12, 3 September 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace for rains and thunderstorms, rain and snow, squalls and hail. The weather without precipitation lingers for another day in the south and southwest.

    High wind, dust storms, and fog are expected locally.

    Frosts are forecast to form onthe  ground in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Atyrau and Aktobe regions are reported to observe sweltering temperatures.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Almaty, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 2.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
