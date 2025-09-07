Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 7

Rain and thunderstorms are expected, with hail, heavy rain and squall forecast in the country's northwest and north. Eastern and southeastern regions will see mainly dry weather.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with dust storms predicted for the south. Fog will spread across southwestern and eastern regions at night and in the morning.

High fire danger is expected in Almaty, Aktobe, Zhetysu regions, in the west and north of Karaganda region, in the north and south of Ulytau region, in the west, south and central districts of Akmola region, in the north, south and east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west of Atyrau region, in the west, northeast and southeast of Kostanay region, and in the south of East Kazakhstan region.

Fire threat is reported to be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, north and south of Almaty region, in the southeast, northwest and center of Zhetysu region, in the southwest of Kostanay region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the south, east and center of Aktobe region, as well as in the east and center of Ulytau region.