Thunderstorms, fog, and strong winds predicted across Kazakhstan

In the Abay region, southeasterly winds will shift to southwesterly in the south, with powerful gusts of 15-20 m/s hitting the center.

The Akmola region will see southerly and southwesterly winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s sweeping through the west and north during the day.

Extreme fire danger persists across much of the Aktobe region, while high fire danger is forecast for the south.

Fog is set to blanket the west and south of the Atyrau region overnight and in the morning. Daytime gusts could reach 15-20 m/s.

The Almaty region's north remains under an extreme fire danger warning.

In the East Kazakhstan region, morning fog will settle over the north, and gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the south and center during the day. An overnight frost of -1°C is also on the way for the east.

The Zhambyl region is bracing for morning and afternoon thunderstorms in the south and mountainous areas. Strong winds will hit the southwest, northeast, and mountain regions, gusting up to 28 m/s.

Fog will linger overnight and in the morning in the mountainous parts of the Zhetysu region, with powerful northeasterly gusts reaching up to 28 m/s in the east.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the west, north, and south of the West Kazakhstan region, bringing winds gusting up to 20 m/s. Extreme fire danger will continue across the west, south, and east.

Morning fog is on the horizon for the eastern part of the Karaganda region. Extreme fire danger remains in effect for the south.

The Kostanay region will see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and north this morning and afternoon. Fog will also blanket the west and east overnight.

An extreme fire danger warning remains in effect across the Kyzylorda region.

In the Mangistau region, thunderstorms will hit the west and north during the day, with strong northeasterly winds gusting up to 20 m/s.

A high fire danger warning has been issued for the east of the Pavlodar region.

The North Kazakhstan region is set to see overnight and morning fog in the west and north. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are on the way toward the south, north, and east.

Finally, a dust storm will sweep through the northern portion of the Turkistan region. Strong winds will hit the north, west, and mountainous areas, reaching 15-20 m/s. Extreme fire danger remains across the entire region.

As earlier reported, the ridge of the departing anticyclone will maintain dry weather across most of the country.