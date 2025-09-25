Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 25

In the west, northwest and north, rain and thunderstorms are expected, due to the impact of a northern cyclone and fronts associated with it.

Wind speed wil intensify across the country, with a dust storm predicted in the southern regions.

Fog will blanket southern and eastern areas in the morning hours.

Fire danger is reported to be high in the north of West Kazakhstan region, east of Pavlodar region, northeast of Atyrau region, southeast of Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

Extremely high fire threat is expected in Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in the north, south and east of Atyrau region, in the west, north and center of Zhambyl region, in the west, south and east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, north, northeast and center of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, and in the south of Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.