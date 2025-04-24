Thundershowers to hit Kazakhstan April 24

Due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, most parts of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms. Rain and snow are to hit Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and the mountainous districts of Zhetysu region at night.

Fog and strong wind are expected across the country, and dust storm will hit Mangistau region.

High fire risk also remains in the desert areas of Turkistan region, as well as in the eastern and central parts of Kyzylorda region.

