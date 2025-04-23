Dust storms and rains to batter Kazakhstan
07:33, 23 April 2025
Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thundershowers are expected to batter the greater part of Kazakhstan with rain and snow forecast for the mountainous districts of Almaty region.
Fog is in store today locally. Dust storms are reported to sweep through Mangystau region.
The high fire threat is in effect in the west and desert districts of Turkistan region.
