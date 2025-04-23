EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dust storms and rains to batter Kazakhstan

    07:33, 23 April 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rainy weather
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Thundershowers are expected to batter the greater part of Kazakhstan with rain and snow forecast for the mountainous districts of Almaty region.

    Fog is in store today locally. Dust storms are reported to sweep through Mangystau region.

    The high fire threat is in effect in the west and desert districts of Turkistan region.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on April 22. 

     

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet rains Fog snow Kazakhstan Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All