Thundershowers to hit Kazakhstan April 10-12

On April 11, strong rains are expected in the western and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan, with heavy rainfall forecast for the Kostanay region on the night of April 12. The eastern parts of the country are likely to stay dry due to the anticyclone. Strong winds are anticipated in the west, and fog will batter the greater part of the country.

The temperature forecast for the night indicates that temperatures will drop from 2-7°C to 0-5°C in the west, with possible frost of up to 3°C in some northern areas. In the northwest, temperatures will range from 3-8°C to between -2°C and 3°C above freezing. The north and central regions will see temperatures rise from 2-7°C to 7-12°C, while in the east, temperatures will increase from -3°C to 5°C, reaching 3-8°C. In the southeast, temperatures will rise from 5-10°C to 7-12°C, and in the south, temperatures will climb from 10-15°C to 15-20°C.

Earlier Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on April 9.