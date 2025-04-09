Fog and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan on April 9

Fog is expected to banket Astana at night and in the morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike Abai, Akmola, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

High wind is expected on Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions today.

Heavy rain is forecast for East Kazakhstan with thunderstorms predicted in the south and west.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions are reported to brace for fog in the morning and at nighttime.

