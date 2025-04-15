Thundershowers to grip most of Kazakhstan

Most of Kazakhstan is expected to brace for thundershowers, with heavy rain predicted for the southwest, and heavy rain and snow in the east and north.

The weather without precipitation settles in the west and south.

High wind and fog are in store locally.

Ground frosts with mercury reading -3 degrees Celsius are forecast to form in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions at night and -2 degrees in Akmola region.

As written before, due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, most parts of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm in three days coming.