Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Apr 15-17

Precipitation (rain and snow) will hit northwestern, northern, eastern, central and mountainous areas of the country at night. Hail is possible.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter Akmola region at night on April 15, East Kazakhstan region at night on April 15, and on April 16 in the daytime, in Abai region on April 15-16 and Karaganda, Almaty and Zhetisu regions on April 16.

Fog will spread across the country.

Nighttime frosts to -1-5°C are forecast on April 15-17 in West Kazakhstan region, on April 15-16 in Atyrau, Akmola regions, on April 15-17 – in Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions, on April 16 – in Pavlodar region, on April 16-17 - in Ulytau, Karaganda regions, and on April 15 and 17 in East Kazakhstan region.

Daytime temperatures will be at +15+25°C in the country’s southwest. In western areas, the mercury will rise from +15+20°C to +17+23°C. Southwestern parts will see temperatures increase from +8+16°C to +12+20°C. Meanwhile, temperatures will drop from +7+15°C to 0+10°C in northern areas, and from +17+23°C to +13+20°C in southeastern parts.

Temperatures will also increase in central areas – from +10+18°C to +13+21°C, in the country’s east – from +9+18°C to +10+20°C, and in the south - from +15+23°C to +17+25°C.