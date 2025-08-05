Thundershowers to grip Kazakhstan
07:12, 5 August 2025
The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace today for thundershowers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The weather without precipitation is settled in the country’s central and southern parts.
A heatwave is forecast to batter Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions today.
The high fire threat remains in effect throughout Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.
