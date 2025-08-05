EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Thundershowers to grip Kazakhstan

    07:12, 5 August 2025

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace today for thundershowers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Thundershowers to grip Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The weather without precipitation is settled in the country’s central and southern parts.

    A heatwave is forecast to batter Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions today.

    The high fire threat remains in effect throughout Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

    It was earlier reported, rain and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 5-7.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All