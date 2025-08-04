Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 5-7

In three days coming, most regions of the country will be affected by the Northwestern cyclone, which will cause rain and thunderstorm and squalling wind.

Heavy rainfall and hail are forecast on August 6 in the north of Pavlodar region, and on August 7 in the country’s north and center.

Strong wind is predicted countrywide, and dust storm will hit southern and western parts.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to rise from +2+13°C to +5+18°C in the north, east and center. Daytime temperatures will increase from +15+25°C to +18+30°C.