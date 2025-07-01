EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan July 1

    07:05, 1 July 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan July 1
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    The cyclone sets the tone bringing thundershowers to the greater part of Kazakhstan, hail to the country’s west, north and east and heavy rains with squalls to the east.

    The south of Kazakhstan is predicted to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Fog is expected in the north and northwest in the morning and evening.

    The fire threat remains high locally in Almaty, Zhambyl, Abai, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions.

    The extremely high fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhetysu and Abai regions.

    As earlier reported, rains, thunderstorms and dust storms expected in Kazakhstan on Monday.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet rains Fog Wind Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All