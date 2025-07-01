Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan July 1

The cyclone sets the tone bringing thundershowers to the greater part of Kazakhstan, hail to the country’s west, north and east and heavy rains with squalls to the east.

The south of Kazakhstan is predicted to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Fog is expected in the north and northwest in the morning and evening.

The fire threat remains high locally in Almaty, Zhambyl, Abai, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions.

The extremely high fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhetysu and Abai regions.

As earlier reported, rains, thunderstorms and dust storms expected in Kazakhstan on Monday.