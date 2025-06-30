Rains, thunderstorms and dust storms expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

According to the mets, a cyclone and its fronts will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan, bringing thunderstorms, with hail possible in some areas, and heavy rainfall likely in the north, east, and central regions. Dry weather is forecast in the south. Winds will strengthen, with dust storms anticipated in the southern regions.

High fire danger is expected in the south and east of Almaty region, the east of Zhambyl region, the south of Atyrau region, North Kazakhstan region, and the northwest, southwest, and central parts of Mangystau region.

Extreme fire danger is expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions, in the northern, western, and central parts of Almaty region, in the western, eastern, and southern parts of Karaganda region, in central Aktobe region, in the southwestern part of Kostanay region, in the northern, southeastern, and central parts of Zhetysu region, and in the southern part of Abai region.

