Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms

Thunderstorms accompanied by high wind up to 15-20m/s are set to batter Astana.

High wind is expected to sweep through Shymkent. The high fire threat is in place.

Thunderstorms are expected in the north of Abay region during the day, with fog predicted for the north of the region at night and in the morning. High wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s is forecast to roll through the region. An extreme fire danger remains in effect.

Thunderstorms are reported to batter Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are to brace for heavy rain, squalls and hail, thunderstorms and high wind.

Dust storms are expected to grip Mangistau and Turkistan regions today.

