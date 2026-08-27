Three UK airports hit by cyberattack, data of 8.7M customers exposed

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the UK's largest airport group, said it had been targeted by an unauthorized third party in a cybersecurity incident.

According to a MAG spokesperson, the breach involved customer data linked to car park, lounge and Fast Track bookings, as well as in-airport Wi-Fi registrations at the three airports.

The compromised information included email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registration numbers and postcodes. However, customers' bank and payment details were not affected, the group said.

The cyberattack has not caused any disruption to airport operations. MAG said it has notified the relevant authorities and is working with them on the incident.

Earlier, it was reported that a Lufthansa plane operating a flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Baku, Azerbaijan.